The normal flow of people between Hong Kong and mainland China will be conducive to the overall economy in general, says Raymond Kwok Ping-luen, SHKP’s chairman and managing director. Photo: KY Cheng
Sun Hung Kai chairman pins retail, hospitality recovery hopes on ‘normal flow of people’ between Hong Kong, mainland
- Developer’s underlying profit for year ended June 30 edges up 1.7 per cent
- SHKP’s Hong Kong hotels report operating losses; rental income from city also lower
