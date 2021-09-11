Beijing is keen on enhancing storage capabilities because these will in turn boost Chinese power grids’ flexibility to balance demand and supply while providing green energy. Photo: AFP Beijing is keen on enhancing storage capabilities because these will in turn boost Chinese power grids’ flexibility to balance demand and supply while providing green energy. Photo: AFP
Beijing is keen on enhancing storage capabilities because these will in turn boost Chinese power grids’ flexibility to balance demand and supply while providing green energy. Photo: AFP
Business

China’s carbon neutral goal: Beijing sets ambitious hydropower storage goal to bolster wind, solar energy growth

  • Beijing aims to double pumped storage hydropower generating capacity in five years and double it again by 2030
  • Rapid expansion will help China meet its carbon peaking and carbon-neutrality goals, NEA says

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:30am, 11 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing is keen on enhancing storage capabilities because these will in turn boost Chinese power grids’ flexibility to balance demand and supply while providing green energy. Photo: AFP Beijing is keen on enhancing storage capabilities because these will in turn boost Chinese power grids’ flexibility to balance demand and supply while providing green energy. Photo: AFP
Beijing is keen on enhancing storage capabilities because these will in turn boost Chinese power grids’ flexibility to balance demand and supply while providing green energy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE