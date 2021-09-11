Homebuyers queuing for Kerry Properties’ La Marina residential units in Wong Chuk Hang at the developer’s sales office in Quarry Bay on 11 September 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen.
Hong Kong’s home buyers pile in, posting another bumper sales weekend en route to a record month in September
- Sun Hung Kai sold all 212 flats at Wetland Seasons Bay in Tin Shui Wai while Kerry Properties sold 185 of its 188 La Marina apartments at Wong Chuk Hang
- The Upper Riverbank by Longfor and KWG in Kai Tak was the only project that defied the boom, with only five of 55 flats sold
Topic | Weekend Property
Homebuyers queuing for Kerry Properties’ La Marina residential units in Wong Chuk Hang at the developer’s sales office in Quarry Bay on 11 September 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen.