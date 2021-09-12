Workers at an apartment project in Bangkok. An economic slump and protests against the military-led government have hurt developers who struggle to shake off a supply glut. Photo: AFP
After rebates and freebies, Thai developers to auction flats online in bid to shake off supply glut
- Covid-19 and anti-government protests have combined to weaken the Thai property market, scaring buyers away and worsening supply glut
- Some 120 flats in projects across the Southeast Asian country will be put up for online bidding at big discounts from next month
Topic | Asia housing and property
Workers at an apartment project in Bangkok. An economic slump and protests against the military-led government have hurt developers who struggle to shake off a supply glut. Photo: AFP