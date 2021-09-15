Companies are taking advantage of falling rents to lease more office space in Central, Hong Kong’s prime business district. Photo: Roy Issa
Companies find falling rents in Central hard to resist as they lap up office space in Hong Kong’s main business district
- Rents in Central have fallen by 26.4 per cent from their peak in the second quarter of 2019, providing an incentive for some firms to return to the main business district
- JLL expects grade A office rents in Hong Kong to fall by as much as 10 per cent this year before rising by up to 5 per cent next year
