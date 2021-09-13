‘I can be broke, but investors of Evergrande Wealth Management cannot be broke,’ Hui Ka-yan, Evergrande’s chairman, is said to have told an internal meeting on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande denies rumours of bankruptcy and reorganisation after weekend of protests at offices across China
- Evergrande has encountered unprecedented difficulties, but it is going all out to resume production and deliver buildings, company says
- Hui wants firm to repay all of its matured wealth management products as soon as possible, sources say
