Business

Evergrande denies rumours of bankruptcy and reorganisation after weekend of protests at offices across China

  • Evergrande has encountered unprecedented difficulties, but it is going all out to resume production and deliver buildings, company says
  • Hui wants firm to repay all of its matured wealth management products as soon as possible, sources say

Topic |   China property
Cheryl Heng
Updated: 10:30pm, 13 Sep, 2021

‘I can be broke, but investors of Evergrande Wealth Management cannot be broke,’ Hui Ka-yan, Evergrande’s chairman, is said to have told an internal meeting on Friday. Photo: Reuters ‘I can be broke, but investors of Evergrande Wealth Management cannot be broke,’ Hui Ka-yan, Evergrande’s chairman, is said to have told an internal meeting on Friday. Photo: Reuters
‘I can be broke, but investors of Evergrande Wealth Management cannot be broke,’ Hui Ka-yan, Evergrande’s chairman, is said to have told an internal meeting on Friday. Photo: Reuters
