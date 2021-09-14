The CODA retail properties at 385 First Avenue in New York. Photo: Handout
Magnum Real Estate to accept bitcoin in sale of Manhattan retail properties in another first for US commercial market
- Buyers will get an immediate cash flow and do not need to invest any more in the spaces because they are already built out, says Magnum
- Potential buyers anywhere, including Hongkongers or mainland Chinese, can buy the properties with bitcoin
Topic | International Property
The CODA retail properties at 385 First Avenue in New York. Photo: Handout