The CODA retail properties at 385 First Avenue in New York. Photo: Handout The CODA retail properties at 385 First Avenue in New York. Photo: Handout
The CODA retail properties at 385 First Avenue in New York. Photo: Handout
Business

Magnum Real Estate to accept bitcoin in sale of Manhattan retail properties in another first for US commercial market

  • Buyers will get an immediate cash flow and do not need to invest any more in the spaces because they are already built out, says Magnum
  • Potential buyers anywhere, including Hongkongers or mainland Chinese, can buy the properties with bitcoin

Topic |   International Property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:32am, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The CODA retail properties at 385 First Avenue in New York. Photo: Handout The CODA retail properties at 385 First Avenue in New York. Photo: Handout
The CODA retail properties at 385 First Avenue in New York. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE