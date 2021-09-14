A coal power plant in China’s Inner Mongolia region. Photo: Getty Images
China should stop building more coal power plants soon, climate change think tank says ahead of Glasgow summit
- China commissioned 76 per cent of new capacity globally last year, up from 64 per cent in 2019, E3G says
- Beijing has yet to translate into detailed policies a commitment by Xi to ‘strictly control’ coal consumption between 2021-25 and phase it down in the following five years
Topic | Climate change
