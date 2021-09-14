A coal power plant in China’s Inner Mongolia region. Photo: Getty Images A coal power plant in China’s Inner Mongolia region. Photo: Getty Images
A coal power plant in China’s Inner Mongolia region. Photo: Getty Images
Business

China should stop building more coal power plants soon, climate change think tank says ahead of Glasgow summit

  • China commissioned 76 per cent of new capacity globally last year, up from 64 per cent in 2019, E3G says
  • Beijing has yet to translate into detailed policies a commitment by Xi to ‘strictly control’ coal consumption between 2021-25 and phase it down in the following five years

Topic |   Climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:30am, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A coal power plant in China’s Inner Mongolia region. Photo: Getty Images A coal power plant in China’s Inner Mongolia region. Photo: Getty Images
A coal power plant in China’s Inner Mongolia region. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE