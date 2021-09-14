Grenville House on 1 Magazine Gap Road in Mid-Levels. The former chief executive had been renting the 3,335 sq ft unit on Magazine Gap Road for more than a decade. Photo: Winson Wong
Tung Chee-hwa, ex-Hong Kong chief executive, becomes first-time homeowner at 84 with purchase of US$20.6 million luxury home
- Tung paid a stamp duty of 4.25 per cent which indicates he was a first time homebuyer
- Former chief executive comes from wealthy Hong Kong shipping family
Topic | Hong Kong property
