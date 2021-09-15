Standard Chartered plans to launch more than 100 investment products targeting mainland Chinese clients under the Wealth Management Connect scheme. Photo: Bloomberg Standard Chartered plans to launch more than 100 investment products targeting mainland Chinese clients under the Wealth Management Connect scheme. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered eyes threefold increase in wealth management revenues from Greater Bay Area

  • Standard Chartered plans to hire 1,500 people over the next three to four years to support its overall Greater Bay Area plan as it eyes a slice of the US$46.5 billion Wealth Management Connect
  • Bank says its has applied to the Hong Kong regulators to launch wealth products, some of which will invest in new economy and new energy sectors

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 12:35pm, 15 Sep, 2021

