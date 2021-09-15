The construction site of an Evergrande housing complex in Zhumadian, central China’s Henan province, pictured on September 14, 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s home-price growth weakens to eight-month low on cooling measures while Evergrande’s struggles keep buyers away
- The average price of new homes across 70 major cities rose 0.2 per cent month on month in August, the slowest since February’s 0.4 per cent gain
- Negative news surrounding China Evergrande hits sales at indebted developer
Topic | China property
