A giant power supply pylon in Zhoushan, China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Business

China’s carbon neutral goal: Beijing approves creation of power grid equipment giant to meet decarbonisation needs

  • The move will create a company with more than 100 billion yuan (US$15.5 billion) in assets
  • Merger to create a big equipment maker and service provider that can compete well in nations targeted by Belt and Road Initiative, analyst says

Topic |   Climate change
Eric Ng
Updated: 8:57am, 16 Sep, 2021

