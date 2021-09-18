Hysan Development is expanding into Shanghai’s commercial market with the 3.5 billion yuan (US$542 million) acquisition of a 24-storey building from CK Asset Holdings. Photo: Handout
Hysan snaps up Shanghai building for 3.5 billion yuan and says it aims to create another Lee Gardens in city
- The project sits in Jing’an district, Shanghai’s central business area and the deal is expected to be completed early next year
- Hysan is betting on the development potential of the East Siwenli neighbourhood in Shanghai
