Hong Kong’s Central business district. About US$12 billion of green bonds and loans for projects with environmental benefits were issued in the city last year. The governments plans to issue US$22.5 billion of green bonds in the next five years. Photo: Reuters
Sustainable finance ‘talent war’ erupts in Hong Kong amid rise in regulatory demands, green products
- It is already very competitive in Hong Kong, says Asia-Pacific CEO of French bank Societe Generale
- A government working group on attracting foreign talent and nurturing it locally hopes to announce something later this year
Topic | Green finance
Hong Kong’s Central business district. About US$12 billion of green bonds and loans for projects with environmental benefits were issued in the city last year. The governments plans to issue US$22.5 billion of green bonds in the next five years. Photo: Reuters