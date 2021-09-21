The duplex apartments at Pine Lodge in Shouson Hill. Photo: Handout The duplex apartments at Pine Lodge in Shouson Hill. Photo: Handout
The duplex apartments at Pine Lodge in Shouson Hill. Photo: Handout
Victoria Allan
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Victoria Allan

How Hong Kong’s luxury property market adapted to Covid-19 and re-emerged as an attractive asset class in 2021

  • Values in the mass sector were up 3 per cent, and 3.9 per cent at the luxury end of the market as of July, according to JLL
  • But these figures do not reveal how US$10.3 million bought a very different flat in 2018 than it does today, and will in the future

Victoria Allan
Victoria Allan

Updated: 12:00pm, 21 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The duplex apartments at Pine Lodge in Shouson Hill. Photo: Handout The duplex apartments at Pine Lodge in Shouson Hill. Photo: Handout
The duplex apartments at Pine Lodge in Shouson Hill. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Victoria Allan

Victoria Allan

Victoria Allan is the founder and managing director of real estate agency Habitat Property