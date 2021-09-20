It is expected that 60 per cent of the estimated new mainland demand by 2025 will go to Hong Kong’s central business district. Photo: Shutterstock
Mainland Chinese firms likely to need another 4 million sq ft in office space in Hong Kong, Colliers says
- Mainland Chinese companies will occupy 18.06 million sq ft in Hong Kong in 2025
- They are estimated to be occupying about 14 million sq ft currently
Topic | Office rental
It is expected that 60 per cent of the estimated new mainland demand by 2025 will go to Hong Kong’s central business district. Photo: Shutterstock