It is expected that 60 per cent of the estimated new mainland demand by 2025 will go to Hong Kong’s central business district. Photo: Shutterstock It is expected that 60 per cent of the estimated new mainland demand by 2025 will go to Hong Kong’s central business district. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Mainland Chinese firms likely to need another 4 million sq ft in office space in Hong Kong, Colliers says

  • Mainland Chinese companies will occupy 18.06 million sq ft in Hong Kong in 2025
  • They are estimated to be occupying about 14 million sq ft currently

Topic |   Office rental
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 6:50pm, 20 Sep, 2021

