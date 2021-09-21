A general view of Lam Tsuen, Tai Po. Wheelock and Henderson have submitted an application to the government to build over 12,000 flats under the Land Sharing Pilot Scheme. Photo: Winson Wong A general view of Lam Tsuen, Tai Po. Wheelock and Henderson have submitted an application to the government to build over 12,000 flats under the Land Sharing Pilot Scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
Wheelock says its proposal to build homes under the land sharing scheme is a ‘win-win’ solution for all

  • Private flats to be built under the Land Sharing Pilot Scheme will not necessarily cost more and is a ‘win-win’ solution for all stakeholders, managing director Ricky Wong says
  • Wheelock and Henderson submitted a joint proposal last month to build 12,120 flats in Lam Tsuen, Tai Po, with 70 per cent to be set aside for public housing

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Sandy Li
Updated: 7:30am, 21 Sep, 2021

