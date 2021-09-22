Hong Kong's skyline with residential buildings is seen at sunset in Tseung Kwan O in August 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong's skyline with residential buildings is seen at sunset in Tseung Kwan O in August 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong's skyline with residential buildings is seen at sunset in Tseung Kwan O in August 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
Business

Bank of China dangles cash reward for going green with mortgages for sustainable housing

  • Lender launches green mortgage scheme for buyers in local residential projects with green certifications
  • Financing plan may induce others to do their share for cleaner environment though it may take time to gain popularity, broker mReferral says

Topic |   Property financing
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:30am, 22 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong's skyline with residential buildings is seen at sunset in Tseung Kwan O in August 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong's skyline with residential buildings is seen at sunset in Tseung Kwan O in August 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong's skyline with residential buildings is seen at sunset in Tseung Kwan O in August 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE