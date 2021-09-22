Residential sales in the window of an property agent in Loughborough in the United Kingdom on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Hong Kong’s BN(O) emigrants are more likely to rent in the UK than buy, even as a stamp duty holiday ends and home prices plunge
- About half of the respondents said they intended to buy real estate within the next 12 months
- Up to 27.8 per cent had plans within the next one to two years and the remaining 27 per cent said they would need more than two years to commit to buying real estate
