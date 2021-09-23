People wait to choose and buy flats at Kwai Hung Group’s Mangrove project in Hung Hom on September 18. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sun Hung Kai Properties, Wheelock among developers rushing to build small flats as Hong Kong home prices approach all-time high
- The smallest flat in Sun Hung Kai Properties’ upcoming project in Sai Kung measures 8.2 sq m (about 88 sq ft), filings with the Buildings Department show
- Developers are likely to take advantage of rising prices in the city to launch small flats as affordability becomes a concern, analyst says
Topic | Hong Kong property
