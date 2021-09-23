CLP’s Castle Peak power station. The first four units at the facility are expected to be closed by 2023 under an agreement with the government. Photo: Martin Chan CLP’s Castle Peak power station. The first four units at the facility are expected to be closed by 2023 under an agreement with the government. Photo: Martin Chan
Climate change: Hong Kong utility CLP scales up zero-emissions goal, says ‘impact on electricity price won’t be as much as people fear’

  • Goals upgrade at CLP comes after Xi tells UN China will not build more new coal power plants abroad
  • A lot of investment is needed, which will impact the price of electricity, but these investments will be spread over 30 years, utility’s CEO says

Topic |   Climate change
Eric Ng
Updated: 7:13pm, 23 Sep, 2021

