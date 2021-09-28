The family of Tang Shing-bor, who died in May and was known as the ‘shop king’, remains confident about the Hong Kong real estate market. Photo: iStockphoto
Veteran Hong Kong investors take advantage of recovery in non-residential property sector to exit holdings
- Family of Tang Shing-bor has already offloaded at least 42 properties worth about HK$9.6 billion since mid-May
- Pan Sutong possibly sold the site of a luxury home on Deep Water Bay Road last month
