Sun Hongbin, chairman of Sunac China, during the property developer’s 2017 interim results press conference in Hong Kong on 1 September 2017. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Sunac is latest Chinese developer to face liquidity woes as its Shaoxing unit struggles to collect US$619 million in sales proceeds
- In a draft letter, the debt-laden developer’s local subsidiary urges the local government to resume sales registrations so that it can get its hands on some 4 billion yuan (US$619 million) of revenues
- Sources say the Shaoxing government suspended the registrations of sales contracts in a move designed to keep home prices in check
Topic | China property
Sun Hongbin, chairman of Sunac China, during the property developer’s 2017 interim results press conference in Hong Kong on 1 September 2017. Photo: Jonathan Wong