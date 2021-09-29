Centralcon Properties is expected to announce the pricing for its The Arles residential project in Fo Tan in the next two weeks. Photo: Handout Centralcon Properties is expected to announce the pricing for its The Arles residential project in Fo Tan in the next two weeks. Photo: Handout
Centralcon Properties is expected to announce the pricing for its The Arles residential project in Fo Tan in the next two weeks. Photo: Handout
Business

Carrie Lam’s policy address could push Hong Kong developers to put 10,000 flats up for sale in fourth quarter

  • Lam’s annual speech ‘will definitely’ focus on land and housing supply issues, says Sammy Po of Midland Realty
  • Developers will be pressured to sell faster, or not to sit on land banks for too long: analyst

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:39am, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Centralcon Properties is expected to announce the pricing for its The Arles residential project in Fo Tan in the next two weeks. Photo: Handout Centralcon Properties is expected to announce the pricing for its The Arles residential project in Fo Tan in the next two weeks. Photo: Handout
Centralcon Properties is expected to announce the pricing for its The Arles residential project in Fo Tan in the next two weeks. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE