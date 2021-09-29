Centralcon Properties is expected to announce the pricing for its The Arles residential project in Fo Tan in the next two weeks. Photo: Handout
Carrie Lam’s policy address could push Hong Kong developers to put 10,000 flats up for sale in fourth quarter
- Lam’s annual speech ‘will definitely’ focus on land and housing supply issues, says Sammy Po of Midland Realty
- Developers will be pressured to sell faster, or not to sit on land banks for too long: analyst
Topic | Hong Kong property
