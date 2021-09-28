An aerial view of a housing project in Lam Tin, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan An aerial view of a housing project in Lam Tin, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
An aerial view of a housing project in Lam Tin, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong home prices slip from all-time high amid concerns about stock market wealth, policy speculation

  • Priced declined 0.15 per cent in August, while the reading for July was revised up to show an all-time high
  • Steep losses in stock market and speculation about market curbs in the October policy address will keep sentiment in check in the short term

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 3:51pm, 28 Sep, 2021

