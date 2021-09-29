Workers at a construction site in Shenzhen. The city’s government has taken measures to cool down housing prices in the city. Photo: Reuters Workers at a construction site in Shenzhen. The city’s government has taken measures to cool down housing prices in the city. Photo: Reuters
Shenzhen sells 21 of the 22 plots in city’s second land sale this year, fetching the government US$7 billion

  • Shenzhen Metro Group picked up the largest and most expensive site for the minimum bid price of US$974 million
  • Cooling measures introduced by the Shenzhen government have brought down home prices in the tech hub by 10 per cent this year

Sandy Li
Updated: 9:50am, 29 Sep, 2021

