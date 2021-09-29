The launch comes weeks after major Hong Kong developers were reportedly asked to help solve Hong Kong’s chronic housing shortage. Photo: Sun Yeung The launch comes weeks after major Hong Kong developers were reportedly asked to help solve Hong Kong’s chronic housing shortage. Photo: Sun Yeung
The launch comes weeks after major Hong Kong developers were reportedly asked to help solve Hong Kong’s chronic housing shortage. Photo: Sun Yeung
Business

Hong Kong’s New World Development launches non-profit that will seek innovative solutions to city’s housing issues

  • New World Build for Good will conduct research in multiple directions and seeks short to medium-term solutions, as well as long-term strategies
  • Initiative will be led by a cross-disciplinary advisory committee of experts

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 2:10pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The launch comes weeks after major Hong Kong developers were reportedly asked to help solve Hong Kong’s chronic housing shortage. Photo: Sun Yeung The launch comes weeks after major Hong Kong developers were reportedly asked to help solve Hong Kong’s chronic housing shortage. Photo: Sun Yeung
The launch comes weeks after major Hong Kong developers were reportedly asked to help solve Hong Kong’s chronic housing shortage. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE