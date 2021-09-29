Several mainland provinces announced electricity curbs on sectors with high energy intensity and emissions in mid-September, including economic powerhouses Guangdong and Zhejiang, triggering outages in factories and residential homes. Photo: Weibo
Chinese power producers seen taking a hit from surging coal prices to meet winter demand with no sign of tariff hike
- Shrinking stockpiles and near-record coal prices are likely to erode profits at electricity producers
- Expectations are building up for a temporary tariff hike to alleviate the pain but analysts see no sign of that happening yet
Topic | Energy
