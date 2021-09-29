Image of construction sites at Kai Tak, taken from San Po Kong, on 23 July 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong keeps third-quarter land supply steady as focus shifts to Carrie Lam’s October 6 plan to ease city’s housing shortage
- The city’s government will release two sites capable of accommodating 210 flats for sale in the fiscal third quarter starting on October 1
- The city’s total housing land supply could beat a government target by 30 per cent to top 17,000 units in the financial year ending in March 2022
