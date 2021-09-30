General view of the third phase of New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm project coming up above Tai Wai MTR station. The company is tearing down and rebuilding two towers in the project. Photo: May Tse
New World submits proposal to demolish and rebuild part of The Pavilia Farm project hit by construction defects
- Company is awaiting approval from the Buildings Department to demolish and rebuild towers one and eight of the third phase of the project in Tai Wai, says Adrian Cheng
- New World posts a nearly 6 per cent increase in full-year underlying profit to HK$6.98 billion
