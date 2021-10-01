An aerial view of the LP10 residential project in Lohas Park, Tseung Kwan O, pictured on February 17, 2021. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s home buying sentiment upbeat as Nan Fung sells over 80 per cent of units at LP10 project in Lohas Park
- Nan Fung Group and MTR Corporation sold 150 of the 179 flats at the LP10 project at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O as of 4:30pm on Friday
- Sales of newly completed homes in the city reached 1,700 units in September, 40 per cent higher compared with August, Centaline data shows
Topic | Hong Kong property
