Deliveroo Editions operates six sites across the city, including one in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s retail landlords bank on emerging concepts like art exhibitions, delivery-only kitchens to lease vacant shops
- The landlord of a 14,000 sq ft commercial space in Central has been renting the shop on a short-term basis since British high street retailer Topshop moved out
- Deliveroo plans to open more of its Deliveroo Editions delivery-only kitchens amid huge interest from its restaurant partners
Topic | Retailing
Deliveroo Editions operates six sites across the city, including one in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Handout