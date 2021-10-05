Deliveroo Editions operates six sites across the city, including one in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Handout Deliveroo Editions operates six sites across the city, including one in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Handout
Deliveroo Editions operates six sites across the city, including one in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s retail landlords bank on emerging concepts like art exhibitions, delivery-only kitchens to lease vacant shops

  • The landlord of a 14,000 sq ft commercial space in Central has been renting the shop on a short-term basis since British high street retailer Topshop moved out
  • Deliveroo plans to open more of its Deliveroo Editions delivery-only kitchens amid huge interest from its restaurant partners

Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 7:43am, 5 Oct, 2021

