Bad news for Hong Kong tenants as rents predicted to chart record-high in coming months

  • Improving economic outlook and potential return of mainland Chinese students and job-market entrants could spur leasing demand
  • The Merton in Kennedy Town registered a 15.4 per cent jump in August, the most among 133 private housing estates compiled by Centaline

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:30am, 5 Oct, 2021

