The Merton in Kennedy Town registered a 15.4 per cent increase in rents in August, the biggest gain among 133 housing estates tracked by Centaline. Photo: Handout
Bad news for Hong Kong tenants as rents predicted to chart record-high in coming months
- Improving economic outlook and potential return of mainland Chinese students and job-market entrants could spur leasing demand
- The Merton in Kennedy Town registered a 15.4 per cent jump in August, the most among 133 private housing estates compiled by Centaline
Hong Kong property
