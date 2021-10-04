A hydrogen fuel-cell bus is on display at Auto Shanghai 2021. Photo: VCG via Getty Images A hydrogen fuel-cell bus is on display at Auto Shanghai 2021. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Climate Change: Sinopec urges faster government policymaking to kick-start green hydrogen transport in Hong Kong

  • The oil giant has been lobbying the government to speed up policymaking that would enable the zero-emission fuel to be introduced sooner
  • Hong Kong’s proximity to Guangdong province, which has hydrogen production facilities, would make it easy for the city to get supplies, says a senior Sinopec executive

Eric Ng
Updated: 7:05pm, 4 Oct, 2021

