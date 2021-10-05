Fantasia Holdings Group, the Shenzhen-based property developer founded by the niece of a former Chinese vice-president, failed to repay US$205 million of debt due on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Fantasia, another debt-laden Chinese property developer, defaults on US$205 million bond, as Evergrande crisis rolls on
- The missed payment on Monday will add to fears about the financial health of the Chinese property sector
- Earlier on Monday, Fitch Ratings downgraded Fantasia’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating to ‘CCC’ from ‘B’, citing the risk of default
Topic | Evergrande crisis
Fantasia Holdings Group, the Shenzhen-based property developer founded by the niece of a former Chinese vice-president, failed to repay US$205 million of debt due on Monday. Photo: Weibo