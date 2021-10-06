The parcel of land at South Bay Road, Repulse Bay, covers an area of 21,097 square feet. Photo: Sun Yeung
Rare residential plot in Repulse Bay likely to draw strong bids from developers as outlook for luxury housing improves
- Worth an estimated HK$900 million, the small plot is the first in Repulse Bay to come up for government tender in nine years
- It has the potential to be developed into a handful of large luxury houses, say surveyors
