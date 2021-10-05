A man walks past a poster showing China Evergrande’s Emerald Bay property project in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Evergrande: crisis infects Hong Kong market as Midland, Centaline property agencies seek to recover sales commissions
- Two Midland agencies are claiming US$5.6 million in unpaid commissions while Centaline is owed HK$200 million
- Evergrande is rushing asset sales to raise cash and repay creditors as more debt repayments approach this month
Topic | Evergrande crisis
A man walks past a poster showing China Evergrande’s Emerald Bay property project in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE