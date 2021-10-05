Residential buildings in Shanghai, China, where property price growth has slowed down due to various regulatory measures. Photo: Reuters
US home prices grew 3.5 times faster than China in second quarter as Evergrande crisis weighs on sentiment: Knight Frank
- Home prices in the US jumped 19.6 per cent in the second quarter compared to 5.6 per cent in China, according to a Knight Frank report
- Halifax in Canada recorded the highest increase in prices of 30.8 per cent
Topic | International Property
Residential buildings in Shanghai, China, where property price growth has slowed down due to various regulatory measures. Photo: Reuters