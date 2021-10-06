The Hong Kong government will request that the EU swiftly remove the city from a watch list after it amends the relevant tax arrangements, it said on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong The Hong Kong government will request that the EU swiftly remove the city from a watch list after it amends the relevant tax arrangements, it said on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Hong Kong to amend tax law, implement regulations that will help EU combat tax evasion by some offshore units in city

  • The proposed legislative amendments will target companies and individual taxpayers will not be affected, government says
  • City responds after it was added to EU’s ‘grey list’ of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 5:51am, 6 Oct, 2021

