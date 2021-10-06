The Hong Kong government will request that the EU swiftly remove the city from a watch list after it amends the relevant tax arrangements, it said on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong to amend tax law, implement regulations that will help EU combat tax evasion by some offshore units in city
- The proposed legislative amendments will target companies and individual taxpayers will not be affected, government says
- City responds after it was added to EU’s ‘grey list’ of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions
Topic | Hong Kong politics
