The overall number of transactions including residential, commercial and industrial properties marked an eight-month low of 7,400 in September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong property deals set to plunge in October amid fears Beijing is tightening its grip on the housing market
- Chinese officials overseeing the city’s affairs told local developers to use their influence to champion state interests, according to a recent Reuters report
- The number of properties changing hands in October is likely to plunge by more than 20 per cent on the month, say analysts
Hong Kong property
