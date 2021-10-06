The overall number of transactions including residential, commercial and industrial properties marked an eight-month low of 7,400 in September. Photo: Sam Tsang The overall number of transactions including residential, commercial and industrial properties marked an eight-month low of 7,400 in September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong property deals set to plunge in October amid fears Beijing is tightening its grip on the housing market

  • Chinese officials overseeing the city’s affairs told local developers to use their influence to champion state interests, according to a recent Reuters report
  • The number of properties changing hands in October is likely to plunge by more than 20 per cent on the month, say analysts

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 10:35am, 6 Oct, 2021

