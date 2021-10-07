Aerial view of Kwu Tung in the northern New Territories, with Shenzhen in the background. The proposed Northern Metropolis will cover an area of 300 sq km. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s ‘big four’ developers stand to win big from government’s proposed Northern Metropolis
- The metropolis covering 300 sq km of area includes 600 hectares of farmland, wetland and brownfield sites partly held by big developers
- Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset, Henderson Land and New World own a total of 106.3 million sq ft of farmland in designated hub: CGS-CIMB
Topic | Hong Kong property
Aerial view of Kwu Tung in the northern New Territories, with Shenzhen in the background. The proposed Northern Metropolis will cover an area of 300 sq km. Photo: Winson Wong