The Hong Kong has government outlined a plan to considerably reduce energy demand to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s property industry needs right policies, incentives to meet energy conservation goals
- The government wants to cut electricity use of commercial buildings by 30 to 40 per cent and residential buildings by 20 to 30 per cent by 2050 from 2015 levels
- Meeting these goals would require the right policy frameworks and incentives for property developers and occupants, says JLL’s Mark Cameron
Topic | Business of climate change
