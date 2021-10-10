Norwegian firm REC Solar Holdings installed nearly 10,000 solar panels on the rooftop of German carmaker Audi’s A1 model assembly lines in Brussels, Belgium, in 2013. Photo: Agence France-Presse
ChemChina unit sells Europe’s top solar-panel maker to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries for US$771 million
- The acquisition will give Reliance a ready global platform and an opportunity to grow in key green energy markets worldwide
- Reliance will also support REC’s expansion plans in the US, France and Singapore
Topic | Climate change
Norwegian firm REC Solar Holdings installed nearly 10,000 solar panels on the rooftop of German carmaker Audi’s A1 model assembly lines in Brussels, Belgium, in 2013. Photo: Agence France-Presse