China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The developer, struggling with debt, is looking to offload assets across the board. Photo: Bloomberg China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The developer, struggling with debt, is looking to offload assets across the board. Photo: Bloomberg
China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The developer, struggling with debt, is looking to offload assets across the board. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Evergrande’s bid to sell Yuen Long plot, included in Hong Kong’s proposed Northern Metropolis, draws little interest

  • Evergrande has invested US$1.1 billion on the 2.2 million sq ft plot in the New Territories, which sits within the proposed Northern Metropolis
  • Evergrande, shouldering more than US$300 billion of liabilities, was reportedly willing to sell it for a US$115.6 million loss

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 3:53pm, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The developer, struggling with debt, is looking to offload assets across the board. Photo: Bloomberg China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The developer, struggling with debt, is looking to offload assets across the board. Photo: Bloomberg
China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The developer, struggling with debt, is looking to offload assets across the board. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE