China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The developer, struggling with debt, is looking to offload assets across the board. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande’s bid to sell Yuen Long plot, included in Hong Kong’s proposed Northern Metropolis, draws little interest
- Evergrande has invested US$1.1 billion on the 2.2 million sq ft plot in the New Territories, which sits within the proposed Northern Metropolis
- Evergrande, shouldering more than US$300 billion of liabilities, was reportedly willing to sell it for a US$115.6 million loss
Topic | Hong Kong property
China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The developer, struggling with debt, is looking to offload assets across the board. Photo: Bloomberg