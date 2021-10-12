The Greater Bay Area has become one of the most dynamic regions in China since the release of the State Council’s plan for the development zone in February 2019. The area, together with the New York Bay Area, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Tokyo Bay Area, is among the four most significant bay areas in the world. Their strategic positions are highly important for their respective national economic development plans. Over the past 20 months, China and the rest of the world have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to various degrees. With travel restrictions still in place, there has been limited movement of people globally, as well as less economic activity and capital flows. Despite reduced global economic activity, the bay area property market has continued to grow, especially in certain submarkets and subsectors. During the epidemic last year, the total transaction volume for commercial real estate in all 11 Greater Bay Area cities reached 136.6 billion yuan (US$21.2 billion), even if it was down 21.2 per cent year on year. However, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, looking just at the nine mainland Chinese cities that are part of the bay area, there was an increase of 26.9 per cent on an annual basis. Investors focused mainly on the Guangzhou and Shenzhen markets during the epidemic. The two anchor cities together accounted for 87.9 per cent of the total transaction volume, while third ranked Foshan accounted for only 5.8 per cent. In the first nine months of this year, with the epidemic under control, investors put even more focus on Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Of the total transaction volume of 39.2 billion yuan for commercial real estate in the mainland’s nine Greater Bay Area cities , Guangzhou and Shenzhen accounted for 92.8 per cent, while Zhuhai ranked third with only 2.6 per cent. The sector focus has also changed. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, investors preferred office and retail properties in the Greater Bay Area . In 2019, office and retail properties accounted for 53.9 per cent and 33.2 per cent of the total transaction volume of commercial real estate in the Greater Bay Area , respectively. In third place were industrial properties, but they constituted only 11.2 per cent of the total transaction volume. The epidemic, however, altered how investors approached the market. In 2020, during the first Covid-19 outbreak, office and retail properties made up 34.4 per cent and 27.4 per cent of the total commercial real estate transaction volume, respectively, while industrial properties accounted for 35 per cent, becoming the preferred commercial real estate investment option. This year, office transactions have picked up, given the stable Covid-19 situation, accounting for 46.1 per cent of the total transaction volume in the bay area’s mainland cities. Industrial property took a much larger transaction share than in the pre Covid-19 period, accounting for 20.7 per cent, on par with retail. Before Covid-19, industrial deals in the Greater Bay Area’s mainland cities were mainly small-scale transactions, but there have been some notable industrial property transactions in this market in the past 12 months. For instance, in March this year, Yuexiu Property acquired the 1.2 million sq ft Nanyang Electric Factory in Guangzhou for 2.8 billion yuan. In another transaction, Wingtech Technology took over OFILM Group’s subsidiary Guangzhou Delta Image Technology, thus acquiring an industrial property asset valued at 1.7 billion yuan. Other major industrial transactions that closed recently include the Yifeng Dongguan Fanchang Factory in Dongguan and the Ronsen Manufacturing Base in Zhuhai. Despite tense US-China relation s in recent years, the scale of US capital investment in commercial real estate in the bay area’s mainland cities has remained the highest among cross-border investment sources, with more than 10.7 billion yuan recorded in the past 12 months, far higher than investment from Singapore at 4.8 billion yuan, in second place, and Canada at 850 million yuan, in third place. With the State Council recently announcing an expansion of the Qianhai cooperation zone, which will grow from 15 square kilometres originally to more than 120 square kilometres, it is widely expected that the whole Greater Bay Area will attract even more capital – both from the rest of China and from outside the country. More state-owned enterprises and multinational companies will set up new offices in the area, especially those from the modern services and new economy sectors. When the epidemic is completely under control, commercial real estate assets in the Greater Bay Area’s mainland cities are expected to continue to be sought after by investors. In the short term, Guangzhou and Shenzhen will still be the preferred investment destinations. Since the Greater Bay Area is supported by national policies and is very dynamic in both economic activity and capital flows, the investment potential of the commercial real estate market here is expected to be brought into full play. Martin Wong is director and head of research and consultancy for Greater China at Knight Frank