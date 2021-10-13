Construction in progress at CK Asset’s #Lyos housing project in Hung Shui Kiu as of October 12. Photo: Winson Wong
CK Asset and Henderson Land set to launch housing projects in proposed Northern Metropolis
- CK Asset is close to announcing the launch of the 341-unit #Lyos housing development in Hung Shui Kui in the northern New Territories
- Henderson Land’s yet-to-be named project in Fanling, close to the proposed On Lok Tsuen station on the Northern Link, is awaiting presale approval
