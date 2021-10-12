A property agent arranges a window display at Spencers in Birstall, UK in July 2021. Property prices are seen moderating in the coming months. Photo: Bloomberg A property agent arranges a window display at Spencers in Birstall, UK in July 2021. Property prices are seen moderating in the coming months. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Global property prices set to lose upside momentum on negative policy shock and China slowdown

  • Higher interest rates and market-cooling measures likely to slow price-gain momentum in the coming months, Knight Frank says
  • Property stocks have been rallying this year, regaining all of the losses triggered by the pandemic, based on an S&P index

Topic |   International Property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 6:07pm, 12 Oct, 2021

