A property agent arranges a window display at Spencers in Birstall, UK in July 2021. Property prices are seen moderating in the coming months. Photo: Bloomberg
Global property prices set to lose upside momentum on negative policy shock and China slowdown
- Higher interest rates and market-cooling measures likely to slow price-gain momentum in the coming months, Knight Frank says
- Property stocks have been rallying this year, regaining all of the losses triggered by the pandemic, based on an S&P index
Topic | International Property
