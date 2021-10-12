The average rent per square foot in Hong Kong has sunk 26.4 per cent from a peak of HK$75.9 in April 2019, to HK$55.9 in the third quarter of this year. Photo: Roy Issa The average rent per square foot in Hong Kong has sunk 26.4 per cent from a peak of HK$75.9 in April 2019, to HK$55.9 in the third quarter of this year. Photo: Roy Issa
The average rent per square foot in Hong Kong has sunk 26.4 per cent from a peak of HK$75.9 in April 2019, to HK$55.9 in the third quarter of this year. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Hong Kong’s office rental market shows signs of recovery as more space is taken up than vacated for first time in two years

  • The three months to September saw ‘net absorption’ for the first time in two years, meaning more space was taken up than vacated, according to Cushman & Wakefield
  • The property services giant said there had been a ‘resurgence in transactions’ in the third quarter among finance firms and insurers

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-singHarvey Kong
Lam Ka-sing and Harvey Kong

Updated: 8:43pm, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The average rent per square foot in Hong Kong has sunk 26.4 per cent from a peak of HK$75.9 in April 2019, to HK$55.9 in the third quarter of this year. Photo: Roy Issa The average rent per square foot in Hong Kong has sunk 26.4 per cent from a peak of HK$75.9 in April 2019, to HK$55.9 in the third quarter of this year. Photo: Roy Issa
The average rent per square foot in Hong Kong has sunk 26.4 per cent from a peak of HK$75.9 in April 2019, to HK$55.9 in the third quarter of this year. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE