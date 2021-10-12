The average rent per square foot in Hong Kong has sunk 26.4 per cent from a peak of HK$75.9 in April 2019, to HK$55.9 in the third quarter of this year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s office rental market shows signs of recovery as more space is taken up than vacated for first time in two years
- The three months to September saw ‘net absorption’ for the first time in two years, meaning more space was taken up than vacated, according to Cushman & Wakefield
- The property services giant said there had been a ‘resurgence in transactions’ in the third quarter among finance firms and insurers
