The peer-to-peer service has enabled mainland China residents to buy and sell digital currencies bilaterally using fiat currencies such as the yuan. Photo: Reuters
Binance to halt peer-to-peer trading service in China, severing final link with market amid Beijing’s cryptocurrency crackdown
- The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange says it will halt its P2P cryptocurrency trading in China by the end of the year
- Move comes after the central bank warned that foreign cryptocurrency exchanges providing services to Chinese users are breaking the law
Topic | Digital currencies
